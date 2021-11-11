Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Update - Notification of buy-back - CD1

11/11/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

12/11/2021

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

793,967

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

19,821

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CD PRIVATE EQUITY FUND I

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ARSN

158625284

1.3

ASX issuer code

CD1

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

11/6/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

10/11/2021

1.5 Date of this announcement

12/11/2021

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

CD1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

39,013,716

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

3,901,371

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

28/6/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

27/6/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

US Select Private Opportunities Fund published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 22:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pReimagining the future
PU
05:57pQ3 2021 – Quarterly report to shareholders
PU
05:57pQ3 2021 - md&a
PU
05:57pGreenland's New Uranium Legislation
PU
05:57pPresentation - Noosa Mining Conference
PU
05:57pRockwell Automation and Battery Pioneer Cadenza Innovation to Explore Driving Energy Storage and Advance Sustainability
PU
05:57pBuilding a more resilient future - why we owe it to those brave bushfire survivors
PU
05:57pElys Game Technology Partners With Operate Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
PU
05:57pVeritone Investor Presentation November 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande faces default deadline on $148 million payment, some bondhol..
2Rivian valued at over $100 billion in debut, after world's biggest IPO ..
3ArcelorMittal increases share buy-back programme by $1 billion
4Analyst recommendations: Beyond Meat, HSBC, Pfizer, The Home Depot, Wal..
5Elon Musk sells $5 billion in Tesla shares after Twitter poll

HOT NEWS