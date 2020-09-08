Log in
Update: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds

09/08/2020 | 11:24am BST



Results of auctions Municipal Bonds       
           
Aggregate          
           
Auction date9/8/2020         
Maturity2024         
Tendered volume, mln SEK750 +/- 750         
Volume offered, mln SEK0         
Volume bought, mln SEK0         
Number of bids0         
Number of accepted bids0         
           
Credit Class 1          
           
Maturity, QuarterQ1 Maturity, QuarterQ2 Maturity, QuarterQ3 Maturity, QuarterQ4
Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0
Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0
Number of bids0 Number of bids0 Number of bids0 Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0
Average yield- Average yield- Average yield- Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield- Highest yield- Highest yield- Highest yield-
% accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield-
           
Credit Class 2          
           
Maturity, QuarterQ1 Maturity, QuarterQ2 Maturity, QuarterQ3 Maturity, QuarterQ4
Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0 Volume Offered, mln SEK0
Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0 Volume bought, mln SEK0
Number of bids0 Number of bids0 Number of bids0 Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0 Number of accepted bids0
Average yield- Average yield- Average yield- Average yield-
Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield- Lowest accepted yield-
Highest yield- Highest yield- Highest yield- Highest yield-
% accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield- % accepted at lowest yield-







  


 


















 

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
