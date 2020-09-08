|
Update: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK Municipal Bonds
09/08/2020 | 11:24am BST
|Results of auctions Municipal Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Aggregate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Auction date
|9/8/2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturity
|2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tendered volume, mln SEK
|750 +/- 750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Volume offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Credit Class 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q1
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q2
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q3
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q4
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Credit Class 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q1
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q2
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q3
|
|Maturity, Quarter
|Q4
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume Offered, mln SEK
|0
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|
|Volume bought, mln SEK
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|
|Average yield
|-
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|
|Lowest accepted yield
|-
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|
|Highest yield
|-
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|% accepted at lowest yield
|-
|
|