Update: U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Aug. 6 Meeting to be Conducted by Live Audio Webcast Only

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an anticipated large gathering of people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of our employees and the public, the Aug. 6, 2021, open session meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will now be conducted by live audio webcast only, with no in-person attendance.

With no in-person attendance, the Postal Service is cancelling the previously scheduled public comment period that was to have been conducted following the adjournment of the meeting.

The Board is expected to discuss the following items at the Aug. 6 meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET:

Call to Order and Opening Remarks of the Chairman Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of Minutes Committee Reports Quarterly Financial Report Quarterly Service Performance Report Approval of Tentative Agenda for November Meetings Adjournment

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

