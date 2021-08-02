Log in
Update: U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors Aug. 6 Meeting to be Conducted by Live Audio Webcast Only

08/02/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to an anticipated large gathering of people during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, out of an abundance of caution for the safety and health of our employees and the public, the Aug. 6, 2021, open session meeting of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will now be conducted by live audio webcast only, with no in-person attendance.

With no in-person attendance, the Postal Service is cancelling the previously scheduled public comment period that was to have been conducted following the adjournment of the meeting.

The Board is expected to discuss the following items at the Aug. 6 meeting beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET:

  1. Call to Order and Opening Remarks of the Chairman 
  2. Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO
  3. Approval of Minutes
  4. Committee Reports
  5. Quarterly Financial Report
  6. Quarterly Service Performance Report
  7. Approval of Tentative Agenda for November Meetings
  8. Adjournment

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter,Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Dave Partenheimer
202-268-2599
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov
usps.com/news

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-us-postal-service-board-of-governors-aug-6-meeting-to-be-conducted-by-live-audio-webcast-only-301346345.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service


