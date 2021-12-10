Log in
Update of Financial Stability Report 2020/2021

12/10/2021 | 03:42am EST
Financial Stability Report

The CNB's main publication in the area of financial stability and macroprudential policy is the Financial Stability Report. It is the key document for the spring Bank Board meeting on financial stability issues, and the CNB has been publishing it since 2005, usually in June.

According to an amendment to Act No. 6/1993 Coll., on the Czech National Bank, valid since 1 April 2006, the CNB is obliged to submit a financial stability report to the Chamber of Deputies at least once a year for information.

Risks to financial stability and their indicators

An update of the Financial Stability Report is the key document for the autumn Bank Board meeting on financial stability issues. The CNB has been publishing this update every December since 2018 in a document entitled Risks to financial stability and their indicators.

Disclaimer

Ceska Narodni Banka published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
