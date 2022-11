SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.N. climate agency published on Saturday an updated draft of a proposed final agreement for the COP27 climate summit, with a partial text on the contentious issue of "loss and damage" payments to countries hit by climate-driven disasters.

The draft left a placeholder text in the section for funding arrangements on loss and damage. (Reporting by William James and Kate Abnett; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Catherine Evans)