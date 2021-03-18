Updated test planning of the DE-AT-PL-4M MC (Interim Coupling) Project

Vienna, Berlin, Warsaw, Prague, Budapest, Bucharest, Bratislava

18th March 2021

The Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) and Transmission System Operators (TSOs) from Austria, Germany, Poland and the 4M Market Coupling (4M MC) countries, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, hereby inform stakeholders about the slight update of the test planning of the project.

Project parties have successfully finished the first phase of joint regional testing (Full Integration Testing - FIT) in the end of February 2021. Following an updated test planning and alignment with all European TSOs and NEMOs at Single Day-ahead Market Coupling (SDAC) level, the next phase of the testing (Simulation Integration Testing - SIT) focusing on the testing of regional operational procedures will start in the second half of March 2021. The go-live of the project is planned for 10th of June 2021, subject to confirmation of technical and legal readiness by all parties.

As a result of the updated planning, the regional tests are now expected to be completed until the beginning of May 2021, which will be followed by end-to-end procedural tests at a wider European level, together with all parties of the SDAC. The Member Tests with the participation of market participants is now envisaged to be carried out in the second half of May 2021.

In order to provide market participants with detailed information about the Member Tests, as well as about the expected changes in current processes, a joint webinar will be organized by the project on 21 April 2021. The joint SDAC communication note about the date of the webinar is attached to this press release.



The DE-AT-PL-4M MC Project, also referred to as Interim Coupling aims to connect the borders of 4M MC with the Multi-Regional Coupling (MRC) by introducing Net Transmission Capacity based (NTC-based) implicit capacity allocation on six borders (PL-DE, PL-CZ, PL-SK, CZ-DE, CZ-AT, HU-AT). This will mark the start of the so called 'enduring phase' of SDAC, during which there will be one European Single Day-Ahead Coupling only, where MRC and 4M MC are coupled.