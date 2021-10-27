Uplight Acquires Agentis, Expands Utility Engagement for Critical Business Customers

Uplight blends Agentis' best-in-class utility customer engagement capabilities for business customers with existing product offering to augment decarbonization capacity of utility partners

Uplight, the industry-leading technology partner for energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, today announced the acquisition of Agentis, a leading provider of customer engagement outcomes for utility business customers. Businesses are a vital segment of the utility customer base, representing about 60% of total energy sales, and driving both local economic and clean energy growth. The combined offer with Uplight’s existing product suite creates the best-in-class singular, integrated solution to help utilities better understand, engage and drive business energy customers to action.

Agentis is a market-leading utility-customer engagement platform provider focused on driving actionable, bidirectional and mutually advantageous relationships between utilities and their business customers. Agentis’ platform turns AMI data into smarter energy usage for 3.5 million businesses, optimizing and making better decisions, leading to a smaller carbon footprint. Combining Agentis’ proven ability to help utilities engage this critical customer segment with Uplight’s analytic and data science expertise increases energy savings for Uplight’s utility partners.

“Commercial customers are critical to utilities and the clean energy ecosystem, and we’re eager to build upon Uplight’s existing analytics platform with the addition of the Agentis team. The expertise they’ve developed in delivering a better customer experience aligns perfectly with how we’re creating a more unified customer experience for our clients at Uplight,” said Uplight COO Angela Tucci. “We are truly ‘better together,’ and we look forward to continuing to enhance customer outcomes for our utility clients as we tap the talent pool in Chicago.”

This combination will better enable Uplight’s utility partners to cultivate strong relationships with and convert a greater number of their business customers into energy efficiency and energy management programs. And by establishing a new hub in Chicago, Uplight will continue to enhance its product offerings both by incorporating the exceptional Agentis team and by gaining access to a growing, nation-leading pool of diverse technical talent.

Adding Agentis’s top notch user interface to Uplight’s product suite positions Uplight as the leading provider of bespoke residential and business customer engagement experiences for business customers. Coupled with Agentis commercial sector experience, talent and proven effective relationships with utilities serving non-residential customers, Uplight is now the unparalleled leader in offerings for business customers.

“Since 2009, Agentis has been focused exclusively on business customers and truly understanding what they want from their energy provider. We’re proud of our accomplishments, empowering more than 3.5 million businesses with technology to make better energy decisions in service of a low-carbon future,” said Tim Stojka, co-founder and CEO of Agentis. “With Uplight, we’re delighted to continue that journey, now with the most comprehensive cloud-based platform, capabilities, applications, and insights to utility partners, and a growing ecosystem of third-party providers.”

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streamlining the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with its clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005234/en/