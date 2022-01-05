Uplight Executive to Join the White House to Lead Implementation of President Biden's Executive Order Catalyzing America's Clean Energy Economy Through Federal Sustainability

Uplight Vice President of Market Innovation Tanuj Deora will join the Council on Environmental Quality to coordinate across agencies to help reach the aggressive targets on the path to 100 percent 24/7 carbon pollution-free electricity for all Federal Government operations

Uplight announced today that its Vice President of Market Innovation, Tanuj Deora, departed at the end of December to join the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), part of the Executive Office of the President, as Director of Clean Energy and team leader for 24/7 carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) team, reporting to Andrew Mayock, US Federal Chief Sustainability Officer.

Deora will help lead the Biden administration to enable all government operations to run sustainably, as required by the Executive Order on Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability. The Order includes several pledges leveraging the federal government’s purchasing power including a transition to CFE, net-zero government buildings and green jobs creation.

“After three rewarding years helping with the formation and growth of Uplight, I’m honored to be asked to again join public sector service, particularly for this compelling opportunity. Having focused on the supply side of clean energy in the wind and solar industries, and at Uplight to innovate customer experience, I’m excited to bring that experience to the customer side of our energy system decarbonization challenge,” said Tanuj Deora, former Vice President of Market Innovation at Uplight. “Particularly exciting is the Administration’s focus on leadership by example, with a commitment to invest in stimulating the energy markets’ capacity for CFE for all energy consumers, a complementary element to the broader climate policy so highly prioritized by the President and his team.”

Uplight has focused on empowering energy consumers of all types, including residential, small-and-medium-businesses, and both State and Federal governments to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight’s core capability of creating connected customer experiences across organizational silos is a key element to unlocking hard to achieve decarbonization, and is profoundly aligned to the role of the Office of the Chief Sustainability Officer in the Executive Office of the President. As a certified B-corp, Uplight is excited to see a member of its senior leadership team continue his contributions to the mission of creating a sustainable future by powering the clean energy transition on this larger platform.

“While we’re sad to see Tanuj depart, we’re thrilled to see his talents working toward the goal of carbon-free electricity and meeting the goals of COP 26. Since Tanuj joined Uplight we have benefitted from his critical eye, collegial leadership style, and passionate commitment to our mission. As an American and a global citizen, I’m thrilled to have an Uplighter join the White House,” said Uplight CEO Adrian Tuck.

Added Justin Segall, Uplight Chief Strategy Officer, “I recruited Tanuj to join the Simple Energy team three years ago on the basis of his industry knowledge and forward thinking, with both a powerful vision of the future and a clear-eyed understanding of the challenges to realize it. I’m appreciative of his partnership from Simple Energy into Uplight to help shape regulatory and innovation strategy and execution to accelerate outcomes for our end users and customers in pursuit of a more sustainable future. I am looking forward to Tanuj’s leadership in accelerating America to 24/7 carbon free energy.”

Deora’s tenure at Uplight included leading the regulatory affairs group, where he helped champion legislation and regulatory policy for energy efficiency and demand flexibility, determined market fit for innovative products, and represented the company in policymaker and industry forums. Deora’s 20 years of leadership experience includes four years as Chief Strategy Officer for the Smart Electric Power Alliance, serving as Director of the Colorado Energy Office in the cabinet of Governor John Hickenlooper, developing wind energy and transmission projects at EDP Renewables, and working as a power industry strategist at McKinsey & Company. A trained mechanical engineer and Harvard Business School graduate, Tanuj has also served on the boards of the Energy Efficiency Alliance, Hygge Power, the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative and the Interwest Energy Alliance.

Deora will begin his new position under the White House Council on Environmental Quality in January of 2022. For more information about the work of the Office of the Chief Sustainability Officer see www.sustainability.gov.

About Uplight

