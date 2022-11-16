Upside Foods Says FDA Concludes Co.'s Cultivated Chicken Is Safe

By Stephen Nakrosis

Upside Foods said Wednesday the U.S Food and Drug Administration issued a "No Questions" letter to the company, which signals the FDA accepted the company's conclusion its cultivated chicken is safe to eat.

The FDA said it evaluated information submitted by Upside Foods "and has no further questions at this time about the firm's safety conclusion."

Upside said it is the first company in the world to receive a "No Questions" letter from the FDA for cultivated meat, poultry, or seafood.

The company said it grows meat, poultry and seafood directly from animal cells.

The FDA said it regulates cultivated meat in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service. The FDA said its approach to regulating products "derived from cultured animal cells involves a thorough pre-market consultation process." A transition from the FDA to USDA oversight will take place during the cell harvest stage, the agency said.

Upside said it will work with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service to secure the remaining required approval to allow cultivated chicken to be sold to consumers.

