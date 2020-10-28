Upside Learning Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Upside Learning is living their mission—to help L&D make a business impact: one learning experience at a time. Since 2004, Upside Learning has established itself in the Digital Learning space as the leading service provider of end-to-end digital learning solutions for Fortune-1000 companies across the globe. Upside Learning is passionate about delivering creative and impactful solutions that are business-centric and employee-focused.

“With a strategy that prioritizes both business and employee needs, Upside Learning is on a mission to make a positive business impact for their clients by levering their learning solutions,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group. “The organization’s track record reflects a relentless effort towards helping businesses develop their talent. As a distinguished learning solutions provider, Upside Learning’s digital footprint focuses on positively impacting key business metrics for their clients by providing a state of the art learning environment to their employees. Upside Learning is a stand-out in the large landscape of learning technology providers. Upside Learning has really upped its game in a time when L&D organizations are striving to make a meaningful contribution to their companies.”

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent years understanding better Upside Learning as a solutions provider as well as the market in which they operate. The team has conducted in-depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify they deliver upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources and advisory support to the entire Upside Learning organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Upside Learning product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

Amit Garg—CEO & Founder, Upside Learning—said “We are excited to be certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group. This is based on our years of focused work in crafting and delivering learning experiences that make business impact.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Upside Learning offerings, measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the world’s only professional-development company that provides data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent professionals and organizations. The best companies in the world rely on Brandon Hall Group to help create future-proof employee-development plans for the new era of work and management.

For more than 27 years, BHG empowers, recognizes and certifies excellence in organizations throughout the world, driving the development of more than 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our annual HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize and celebrate organizations for learning and talent, and as the industry’s gold standard is known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Brandon Hall Group’s cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit http://www.brandonhall.com

About Upside Learning

For over 16 years, Upside Learning has consistently delivered best-in-class custom learning solutions to organizations worldwide. The focal point has been to help customers deliver real outcomes by helping them achieve performance improvements that are aligned with their business objectives. Upside Learning aims to make a real impact on organizational metrics and behaviors by supporting organizations to bolster their core teams.

With experience in offerings such as virtual Instructor-led Training, Bespoke Learning, Learning Consultancy, Performance Support Aids, eBooks, or Game-based learning, Upside Learning strives to add value to every learning solution it creates.

To support its specialized offerings, the company has dedicated infrastructure, including the Testing Lab (which can handle virtually any browser and hardware combination), R&D, and a fully responsive content framework. In its 16 years, Upside Learning has won more than 52 awards and several accolades.

Learn more about Upside Learning at:

www.upsidelearning.com

