Upstart Power Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces today the addition of two executives to expand the company’s management team and further position the company for success.

Jeff Gatto and Georg Bettenhauser have joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Engineering & Manufacturing and Vice President of Business Development, respectively. Jeff Gatto is leading Upstart Power’s efforts to design, develop, and manufacture an expanding portfolio of Upgen™ SOFC power systems. Georg Bettenhauser is responsible for business development, sales, and commercial partnership activities at the company. Both Gatto and Bettenhauser come to Upstart Power at an exciting time as the company is transitioning its cutting-edge SOFC products from pilot production and field trials into scaled manufacturing and global commercial sales.

“The capabilities and experience of Jeff and Georg enable us to increase our pace and impact as we launch and grow our portfolio of residential and industrial fuel cell products around the world,” said Paul Osenar, President and CEO of Upstart. “Both of these gentlemen are proven, world-class executives with backgrounds that align extremely well with Upstart Power. They bring significant experience with high technology, hardware systems, and renewable energy and have participated in many successful efforts to scale new products into new markets.”

Prior to Upstart Power, Mr. Gatto was the Vice President of Hardware Engineering & Supply Chain Operations at CASA Systems, a global broadband hardware development company. Prior to CASA, Jeff held a series of senior leadership roles focused on engineering, manufacturing and supply chain at companies including Whoop Inc., Myriant, Tyco, 3Com, Digital, and IBM. He brings 30+ years of experience in accelerated product commercialization from concept through volume production. Jeff holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University.

Mr. Bettenhauser comes to Upstart most recently from EnergySage, a consumer platform for confident energy decision making on solar and other renewable energy options, where he served as VP of Sales & Supplier Partnerships. Prior to EnergySage, Georg served in senior commercial leadership roles at Trina Solar, SolarWorld, Enphase Energy, Seagate, Quantum and Cylink. Georg brings over 25 years of experience in the sales, business development, channel management, commercial partnerships, and marketing of innovative, high-tech products. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen in Germany and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University, in California.

About Upstart Power, Inc.

Upstart Power designs and produces market disruptive solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generators that are dependable, sustainable, carbon efficient, and virtually silent for Residential and Industrial applications. The Upgen™ Power system from Upstart Power works collaboratively with intermittent renewable sources like solar and battery storage and will ‘cycle on’ when other sources are unavailable, providing 24-7-365, long-duration backup power generation. Founded in late 2018, Upstart Power is a privately held company, funded by investors including TJ Rodgers, Enphase Energy and Sunnova Energy.

