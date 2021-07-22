Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Upstart Power Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

07/22/2021 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces today the addition of two executives to expand the company’s management team and further position the company for success.

Jeff Gatto and Georg Bettenhauser have joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Engineering & Manufacturing and Vice President of Business Development, respectively. Jeff Gatto is leading Upstart Power’s efforts to design, develop, and manufacture an expanding portfolio of Upgen™ SOFC power systems. Georg Bettenhauser is responsible for business development, sales, and commercial partnership activities at the company. Both Gatto and Bettenhauser come to Upstart Power at an exciting time as the company is transitioning its cutting-edge SOFC products from pilot production and field trials into scaled manufacturing and global commercial sales.

“The capabilities and experience of Jeff and Georg enable us to increase our pace and impact as we launch and grow our portfolio of residential and industrial fuel cell products around the world,” said Paul Osenar, President and CEO of Upstart. “Both of these gentlemen are proven, world-class executives with backgrounds that align extremely well with Upstart Power. They bring significant experience with high technology, hardware systems, and renewable energy and have participated in many successful efforts to scale new products into new markets.”

Prior to Upstart Power, Mr. Gatto was the Vice President of Hardware Engineering & Supply Chain Operations at CASA Systems, a global broadband hardware development company. Prior to CASA, Jeff held a series of senior leadership roles focused on engineering, manufacturing and supply chain at companies including Whoop Inc., Myriant, Tyco, 3Com, Digital, and IBM. He brings 30+ years of experience in accelerated product commercialization from concept through volume production. Jeff holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University.

Mr. Bettenhauser comes to Upstart most recently from EnergySage, a consumer platform for confident energy decision making on solar and other renewable energy options, where he served as VP of Sales & Supplier Partnerships. Prior to EnergySage, Georg served in senior commercial leadership roles at Trina Solar, SolarWorld, Enphase Energy, Seagate, Quantum and Cylink. Georg brings over 25 years of experience in the sales, business development, channel management, commercial partnerships, and marketing of innovative, high-tech products. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Technische Hochschule Mittelhessen in Germany and an M.B.A. from Santa Clara University, in California.

About Upstart Power, Inc.
Upstart Power designs and produces market disruptive solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generators that are dependable, sustainable, carbon efficient, and virtually silent for Residential and Industrial applications. The Upgen™ Power system from Upstart Power works collaboratively with intermittent renewable sources like solar and battery storage and will ‘cycle on’ when other sources are unavailable, providing 24-7-365, long-duration backup power generation. Founded in late 2018, Upstart Power is a privately held company, funded by investors including TJ Rodgers, Enphase Energy and Sunnova Energy.

For more information, visit www.upstartpower.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:07aGLORY STAR NEW MEDIA : Announces Research Coverage Initiated by Univest Securities, With Buy Rating and US$6.50 Price Target
PR
07:06aAMERICAN AIRLINES : posts second-quarter profit as leisure travel recovers
RE
07:06aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Summarizes Successful Antiviral Drug Studies and Ongoing Strategy
AQ
07:06aEDWARDS LIFESCIENCES : To Host Earnings Conference Call On July 29, 2021
PR
07:06aVERITONE : to Acquire PandoLogic, Expanding AI Platform for Intelligent Recruitment
BU
07:06aBIOMEDevice Boston Reveals 2021 Center Stage Content
BU
07:06aUNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS INC. : to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on August 5
BU
07:06aVeeam Reports 26% Growth in Q2'2021 as Modern Data Protection is at an All-Time High Priority for Organizations
BU
07:06aCOTY : Appoints Constantin Sklavenitis as New Chief Prestige Brands Officer
BU
07:06aLVMH, Luxottica Hit With France Fines for Unfair Eyewear Sales Practices
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
2Euro just off 3-1/2-mth low vs dollar pre-ECB
3'Pingdemic' grips Britain as fears of food shortages grow
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5MIPS AB (PUBL) : MIPS : Interim report January – June 2021

HOT NEWS