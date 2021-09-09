Uptime.com Named a Top Website Performance Monitoring Tool in G2.com, Inc.'s Fall 2021 Grid® and Index Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com — which provides web monitoring peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — was named one of the world's best website uptime and performance monitoring solutions in G2.com Inc.'s latest Fall 2021 Grid® and Index Reports.

This announcement marks the 11th consecutive quarter in which Uptime.com has earned High Performer status as one of the top-rated solutions on G2's Website Monitoring and IT Alerting Grids. Uptime.com was also named the No. 1 Momentum Leader on G2's Momentum Grid®, which highlights the fastest growing IT alerting software. In all, Uptime.com received seven badges for its performance across 16 Fall 2021 G2 reports and indexes.

"Downtime is hard enough; that's why our mission is to be the web monitoring tool that businesses can trust with their site uptime and performance," said Yoni Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer at Uptime.com. "We're honored and determined to continue providing the product reliability, accuracy, usability and 100% human support customers deserve from their website uptime monitoring partner."

G2's rankings and ratings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers. This news comes on the heels of Uptime.com's recently announced product, growth and organizational milestones achieved in the first half of 2021. The company has doubled headcount, hired Mike Welsh as CEO and Yoni Solomon as CMO , and is on pace to achieve between 50% and 100% year-over-year revenue growth by the end of the year.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.

We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com .

