Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Uptime.com Named a Top Website Performance Monitoring Tool in G2.com, Inc.'s Fall 2021 Grid® and Index Reports

09/09/2021 | 09:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com — which provides web monitoring peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — was named one of the world's best website uptime and performance monitoring solutions in G2.com Inc.'s latest Fall 2021 Grid® and Index Reports.

This announcement marks the 11th consecutive quarter in which Uptime.com has earned High Performer status as one of the top-rated solutions on G2's Website Monitoring and IT Alerting Grids. Uptime.com was also named the No. 1 Momentum Leader on G2's Momentum Grid®, which highlights the fastest growing IT alerting software. In all, Uptime.com received seven badges for its performance across 16 Fall 2021 G2 reports and indexes.

"Downtime is hard enough; that's why our mission is to be the web monitoring tool that businesses can trust with their site uptime and performance," said Yoni Solomon, Chief Marketing Officer at Uptime.com. "We're honored and determined to continue providing the product reliability, accuracy, usability and 100% human support customers deserve from their website uptime monitoring partner."

G2's rankings and ratings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers. This news comes on the heels of Uptime.com's recently announced product, growth and organizational milestones achieved in the first half of 2021. The company has doubled headcount, hired Mike Welsh as CEO and Yoni Solomon as CMO, and is on pace to achieve between 50% and 100% year-over-year revenue growth by the end of the year.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure. 

We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

Contact

Mike Albanese - mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Featured Image for Uptime.com

Featured Image for Uptime.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aIFC Helps Ukraine Accelerate Economic Growth Amid COVID-19, Promoting a Green Recovery
PU
09:22aLEXINFINTECH : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (Form 6-K)
PU
09:22aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A : Get Perfect Song Recommendations in the Playlists You Create with Enhance
PU
09:22aINTER PARFUMS : Definitive proxy statement (DEF 14A)
PU
09:22aCARDNO : Chris Kline discusses meaningful ESG investments with the Environmental Business Journal
PU
09:22aEXPEDIA : Mistakes to Avoid While Designing an API... (Opens in new window)
PU
09:22aNVIDIA : GFN Thursday to Stream Ubisoft's ‘Far Cry 6' and ‘Riders Republic' at Launch
PU
09:22aCENOVUS ENERGY : announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes
PU
09:22aCommercial Closure for Red Snapper in South Atlantic Federal Waters on September 14, 2021
PU
09:22aEXTREME : The Off-Road Trail to 6 GHz AP Discovery
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese gaming and 'metaverse' shares battered by regulatory squeeze
2'Failure is not a crime,' defense says in trial of Theranos founder Hol..
3Euro zone banks rise as ECB slows bond purchases
4LATAM Airlines S A : Group reports preliminary monthly statistics for A..
5How business travel may never be the same again

HOT NEWS