UrVenue : Appoints Tracee Nalewak As Chief Marketing And Product Officer

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading hospitality technology company, UrVenue, a platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience, and monetizes a resort's real estate, today announced the appointment of Tracee Nalewak as Chief Marketing and Product Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Ms. Nalewak will be responsible for all of the company's marketing initiatives, including growth and product development. Ms. Nalewak will join the company's Executive Management Team and report to Deron Pearson, Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Nalewak joins UrVenue from The Weiland Group, LLC, where she served as Partner, overseeing marketing strategy for several accounts, including UrVenue. She will continue to serve on the board of directors of The Weiland Group.

Prior to The Weiland Group, Ms. Nalewak led Caesars Entertainment's Global Hospitality Marketing group focused on the expansion of the Caesars Palace brand including marketing oversight of the flagship property in Las Vegas, the launch of Caesars Bluewaters Dubai and Las Vegas citywide restaurants including Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, Giada's Pronto and Lisa Vanderpump's Cocktail Garden. She also brings extensive knowledge from her role at Intercontinental Hotel Group, leading the global Customer Experience and CRM programming to further enhance the omnichannel experiences to build deeper brand loyalty.

"Tracee brings extensive marketing experience and a reputation for developing strategic initiatives that add significant value to brands. Her knowledge as a previous client will help drive our products to create solutions that will overcome industry pain points," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue. "As UrVenue gets ready to launch its next generation enterprise platform this quarter, Tracee will play a pivotal role in creating products and offerings that will better serve our clients."

Nalewak joins UrVenue as the company is pursuing new growth opportunities, including the creation of UrVenue Enterprise, offering the hospitality industry more advanced booking platforms that monetize resort real estate by seamlessly leveraging non-room inventory across all customer touchpoints in the booking and in-stay journey.

"When the opportunity arose to join the UrVenue team, I didn't hesitate," said Tracee Nalewak. "I was familiar with UrVenue's innovative products prior to joining the company and I look forward to showcasing the latest advances in RevPAC (revenue per available customer) generators that will help hospitality companies meet and exceed their goals especially during what has been a trying time in the industry."

