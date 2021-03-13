Uranium One : 2020 Annual Financial Statements

Uranium One Inc.

Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(In U.S. dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where indicated)

Independent Auditors' Report

To the Shareholders of Uranium One Inc.

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Uranium One Inc. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group"), which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss), changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in the Russian Federation and with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the requirements in the Russian Federation and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Audited entity: Uranium One Inc.

Toronto, Canada

Independent auditor: JSC "KPMG", a company incorporated under the Laws of the Russian Federation, a member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited , a private English company limited by guarantee.

Registration number in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities: No 1027700125628.

Member of the Self-regulatory Organization of Auditors Association "Sodruzhestvo" (SRO AAS). The Principal Registration Number of the Entry in the Register of Auditors and Audit Organizations: No. 12006020351

Mineral interests and Property, plant and equipment - impairment Please refer to the Notes 10 and 14 in the consolidated financial statements. The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit As at 31 December 2020 the Group performed an impairment assessment of the mineral interests and property, plant and equipment due to change in cash generating units' production programs. The Group defines its uranium producing mines as cash-generating units. We consider this issue as a key audit matter due to significance of amounts involved and inherent estimation uncertainty involved in forecasting and discounting future cash flows related to value-in-use assessment. Our audit procedures included among others testing the controls designed and implemented by the Group to ensure that its impairment analysis is appropriately undertaken and reviewed. We involved our own valuation specialists to challenge key assumptions and judgements underpinning the valuations, such as commodity prices and discount rates. We also tested input data of the discounted cash flow models including economic useful life of assets and volumes of ore reserves by comparison to a production program, terms of mineral license and reserves reports. We evaluated the sensitivity of the valuation outcomes by considering downside scenarios against reasonably plausible changes to the key assumptions. We evaluated the appropriateness of the relevant disclosure in the consolidated financial statements.

testing the controls designed and implemented by

We evaluated the appropriateness of the relevant

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Operating and financial review report as at 31 December 2020, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors' report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: