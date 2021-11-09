Urban Affairs Coalition Announces Service Award Honorees in Celebration of 52 Years of Positive Community Impact

The Urban Affairs Coalition (UAC) will celebrate 52 years of driving change in the Philadelphia region, from working to improve quality of life to building wealth and solving emerging issues, with a series of events that kicks off on November 19 with a virtual event, highlighted by the announcement of its 2021 service award honorees.

“For more than half a century, partnership has been at the core of who we are and our ability to continue our mission to ensure that organizations both large and small get the support they need to increase equality and success in our communities,” said Sharmain Matlock-Turner, president and CEO of UAC. “Together we can accomplish what no one organization can do alone.”

Since its founding in 1969, UAC has helped friends, families, and neighbors across Philadelphia create stronger, more vibrant communities. The organization is thrilled to recognize this year’s special group of individuals and organizations who have helped make this possible through their shared commitment to positively transform the region and beyond.

For their work to promote economic development, to battle homelessness and poverty, to end racism, to counteract violence and hate, to deliver vital health services during a global pandemic, and to eliminate gaps for marginalized communities, UAC is thrilled to announce the recipients of its 2021 “Doer,” Living Legacy, Community Leadership, and Founders Awards. A celebration of their achievements will continue through June 2022.

“Doer” Award Recipient: Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr., New York Times Bestselling Author & Chair of Princeton University’s Department of African American Studies



Created in honor of former Pennsylvania Governor, Edward G. Rendell, the "Doer" Award is presented to a leader who represents the spirit of the Coalition and personifies the UAC's "a home for Dreamers and 'Doers.'"

Living Legacy Award Recipient: Dr. Ala Stanford & The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium



Created in honor of Congressman Dwight Evans, this award is presented in recognition of visionary leadership and commitment to foster the Coalition’s mission of improving life chances for youth and young adults; building wealth in urban communities; and strengthening the nonprofit sector.

Community Leadership Award Recipient: Gregory Heller, Director at Guidehouse



Created in honor of UAC’s former Executive Director Ernest “Ernie” Jones Esq., this is presented each year to a local community leader who has exceptionally contributed to the quality of life in the Greater Philadelphia Region.

Founders Award Recipient: PNC Bank



Established to mark UAC’s 50th anniversary, the award recognizes stalwart community partners for their distinguished service to the Coalition and its communities, rooted in the principals of its Founders.

“Through their work driving real change, our 2021 awardees are helping carry out UAC’s mission to even more deserving individuals,” said Matlock-Turner. “We’re proud to honor these members of our community who share our vision to improve the quality of life within our region.”

Kicking off UAC’s 52nd anniversary celebration on November 19 will be Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., New York Times best-selling author and chair of Princeton University’s Department of African American Studies, and 2021 “Doer” Honoree. The virtual event will feature a “fireside chat'' with Glaude and Sulaiman Rahman, founder and CEO of DiverseForce, and center around Dr. Glaude’s 2020 book Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for our Own, in which he takes a wide look at Black communities, the difficulties of race in the United States, and the challenges we face as a democracy.

UAC thanks lead sponsors AmeriHealth Caritas, Comcast NBCUniversal, Independence Blue Cross, Marsh McLennan Agency, Merck & Co. Inc., PECO, Philadelphia Eagles, and Walmart, its stalwart anniversary sponsors and year-round funders for their generous support of the 52nd anniversary celebration.

To register and attend the free, virtual event on November 19 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and to learn about the 2021 honorees and ongoing anniversary event series, visit uac.org/anniversary.

About the Urban Affairs Coalition

The Urban Affairs Coalition unites government, business, neighborhoods, and individual initiatives to improve the quality of life in the region, build wealth in urban communities, and solve emerging issues. Please visit uac.org for more information about the ongoing work of the Coalition.

