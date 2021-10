The development objectives of the Urban Development and Neighborhood Upgrading Project for Republic of Congo are to: (i) improve access to infrastructure and basic services for people living in selected unplanned settlements in Brazzaville and Pointe Noire; and (ii) strengthen government and municipal capacity for urban upgrading. The project comprises of three components. The first component, integration and neighborhood upgrading objective is to...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

