Urban Rail Transit Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | 46% of Growth to Originate From APAC | Technavio

The new urban rail transit market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the urban rail transit market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing urbanization and need for sustainability”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the urban rail transit market size to grow by USD 16.83 million during the period 2020-2024.

Urban Rail Transit Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The urban rail transit market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.38%.

Based on the type, the metro rail segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the wide adoption of metro rails across the world, especially in China.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

46% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The market growth in APAC is driven by increasing investments in urban transport systems.

China and India are the key markets for urban rail transit in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The urban rail transit market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.

The urban rail transit market is segmented by Type (Metro rail, Light rail, and Monorail) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

