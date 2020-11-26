Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Urban Rail Transit Market: COVID-19 Business Continuity Plan | 46% of Growth to Originate From APAC | Technavio

11/26/2020 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The new urban rail transit market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005529/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urban Rail Transit Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urban Rail Transit Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the urban rail transit market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growing urbanization and need for sustainability”, says a senior analyst for the Industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover Technavio expects the urban rail transit market size to grow by USD 16.83 million during the period 2020-2024.

Urban Rail Transit Market Segment Highlights for 2020

  • The urban rail transit market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.38%.
  • Based on the type, the metro rail segment led the market in 2019. This is due to the wide adoption of metro rails across the world, especially in China.
  • The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

  • 46% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.
  • The market growth in APAC is driven by increasing investments in urban transport systems.
  • China and India are the key markets for urban rail transit in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Rail Logistics Market - Global rail logistics market is segmented by type (intermodal, tank wagons, and freight cars), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Railway Traction Motor Market - Global railway traction motor market is segmented by type (DC motors, AC motors, and Synchronous motors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

  • The urban rail transit market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
  • The urban rail transit market is segmented by Type (Metro rail, Light rail, and Monorail) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alstom Holdings SA, Bombardier Inc., Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA, CRRC Corp. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Siemens AG, SKODA TRANSPORTATION AS, and The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:38pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A. informs about qualified shareholding of BlackRock
AQ
12:37pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : GreedFall extend its journey with a new expansion and a release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series SX
PU
12:37pFITCH CONFIRMS TERNA'S RATING : BBB+, Stable outlook
PU
12:36pBEST NEST WIFI BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2020 : Nest WiFi & Google WiFi Deals Compared by Deal Stripe
BU
12:36pBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY YETI DEALS 2020 : Top YETI Hopper Coolers, Rambler Cup & More Savings Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
12:36pBLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY MASSAGE CHAIR DEALS (2020) : Top La-Z-Boy & Massage Chair Sales Listed by The Consumer Post
BU
12:36pMEDIOS AG : Sales increase to more than ?1 billion through acquisition of Cranach Pharma GmbH
EQ
12:35pEUROPE : European shares move little as focus turns to economic damage from COVID
RE
12:33pMEDIOS : acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase in sales expected in 2021 to over ?1 billion
EQ
12:33pPINTEREST : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinterest, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – PINS
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : Tech stocks nudge European shares higher, virus woes limit gains
4Disney increases planned layoffs to 32,000 as virus hits park attendance
5REPSOL S.A. : Spain's Repsol cuts dividend, aims for low-carbon unit deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ