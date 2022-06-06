Log in
Urban Remedy recalls strawberry drink after U.S. Hepatitis A outbreak

06/06/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of strawberries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Urban Remedy has recalled its strawberry hibiscus rose tea drink due to potential contamination with Hepatitis A after an outbreak in organic strawberries that is being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported from the Urban Remedy drink, the FDA said.

The California-based company announced the voluntary recall of its "Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose" on Friday and the FDA published it on Sunday.

"The product may contain fresh organic strawberries linked to the FDA outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries," the FDA said in its statement.

The product was sold in a 12-ounce plastic bottle in 24 states.

Food safety regulators in the United States and Canada are investigating a Hepatitis A outbreak linked to tainted organic strawberries that has sickened 17 people in the United States and 10 in Canada.

Fifteen illnesses were reported in California, and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota, with 12 requiring hospitalization, the FDA said.

The produce, which was distributed across the United States, was sold under the brand name FreshKampo or HEB between March 5 and April 25, the FDA said in a May 29 statement.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Berkrot)


© Reuters 2022
