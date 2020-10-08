Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UrbanStar Glendale Manor Inc. and US Glendale Manor P2 Inc. Announce Successful Issuer Bid and Take-Over Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - UrbanStar Glendale Manor Inc. (the "Issuer") and US Glendale Manor P2 Inc. ("Glendale 2") announce today the initial results of the their bid to purchase (the "Offer") all of the Class B Non-voting Common Shares of the Issuer ("Class B Shares") and all of the Issuer's debentures due September 28, 2020 (the "2020 Debentures" each $950 principal amount of 2020 Debentures and 10 Class B Shares being a "Unit"), the initial deposit period of which expired at 4:00 p.m.(Calgary time) on October 7, 2020 (the "Initial Expiry Time").

Based on reports from Alliance Trust Company, the depositary for the Offer, as at the Initial Expiry Time 80,868 Class B Shares (approximately 57.8% of the outstanding Class B Shares) and an aggregate of $8,120,983 principal amount of 2020 Debentures (approximately 61.1% of the aggregate principal amount of 2020 Debentures) have been properly tendered pursuant to the Offer and not withdrawn.

All of the conditions to the Offer have been satisfied or waived and the Issuer has taken up and accepted for purchase all 2020 Debentures and Class B Shares properly deposited and not withdrawn under the Offer. As of the initial expiry period, an aggregate of $7,602,583 principal amount of 2020 Debentures and 80,868 Class B Shares were properly deposited, and not withdraw, pursuant to the 2022 Debenture Alternative and an aggregate of $518,400 principal amount 2020 Debentures were properly deposited, and not withdrawn, pursuant to the Class B Share Alternative (as those terms are defined in the Issuer Bid circular dated July 24, 2020, in respect of the Offer (the "Circular"). Payment for such deposited and taken-up securities will be made on or before October 13, 2020.

Pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, the initial deposit period during which 2020 Debentures and Class B Shares may be deposited under the Offer has been extended for the mandatory 10-day extension period and accordingly the Offer will remain open for acceptance until 4:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on October 18, 2020.

Contact Information: Any questions or requests for assistance may be directed to the Issuer at 1043 19 Avenue SE, Calgary, Alberta T2G 1M1; 403-984-4050 or invest@urbanstarcapital.com. Additional information can be found in the Circular and the Notice of Change and Variation thereto dated September 1, 2020, copies of which are available on the Issuer's profile at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65568


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pGRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY : FY Q3 2020 Supplemental Presentation - October 2020
PU
05:59pPIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings News Release Date and Conference Call
BU
05:56pVICTORY METALS : Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing with Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.
AQ
05:56pSEC Charges Seismic Data Company, Former Executives With $100 Million Accounting Fraud
NE
05:55pKALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS : Corporate Presentation September 2020
PU
05:55pSANTACRUZ SILVER MINING : Anounces Closing of First Tranche of Previously Announced Private Placement with a Lead Order from Palisades Goldcorp and Upsizing to CDN$10.0 Million
PU
05:50pSenate Democrats question BlackRock climate commitment
RE
05:50pLIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. - IOVA
PR
05:50pTESLA : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : ships supplies from Germany to plug UK tests shortfall
3Domino's quarterly profit misses on higher COVID-19 costs
4NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
5NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group