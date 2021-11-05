Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Urbanite Capital, LLC Announces the Full Repayment and Closing of its GCM Fund

11/05/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Urbanite Capital, LLC (“Urbanite”), a leading real estate credit firm headquartered in San Francisco, has announced that it is closing its GCM Fund, which successfully provided capital over the past three years across eight real estate loans. Launched in 2018, the GCM Fund focused on investing in senior and mezzanine debt primarily for multi-family and mixed-use developments. All investors were fully repaid this month.

“The success of our GCM Fund is an exciting achievement for Urbanite,” said Mark Jorgensen, Managing Partner of Urbanite. “The GCM Fund provided clients with portfolio diversification, a stable return, and full repayment of principal through investments in high-quality real estate projects.”

Founded in 2014, Urbanite seeks attractive investment opportunities to deliver diversified risk adjusted returns from real estate throughout the United States. As a result of regulatory restrictions imposed by Basel III, CCAR, and Dodd-Frank following the 2008 financial crisis, Urbanite launched its credit fund platform in 2017 to fill a funding gap left by traditional bank lenders by providing private capital to real estate projects. Urbanite is well-positioned to address the large market opportunity for highly structured real estate loans.

Please visit www.urbanitecapital.com/ for additional information.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aFIRST BANCORP, INC /ME/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:09aMETROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:09aConvening Notice EGMS December 9, 2021
PU
10:09aReport on the approval of the acquisition of all shares issued by ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited
PU
10:09aRequest to extend the lease contracts of fixed assets concluded between Romgaz SA and Depogaz SRL
PU
10:09aDraft of EGMS Resolution no. 11, December 9, 2021
PU
10:09aInnovation and activations that drive sales
PU
10:09aEmergia inc. announces warrant extension
PU
10:09aERG to hold third quarter 2021 results conference call
PU
10:08aProtolabs Announces Departure of CFO John Way and Appoints Dan Schumacher Interim CFO - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VARTA AG: VARTA AG falls short of market expectations in the first nine..
2Analyst recommendations: BP, GlaxoSmithKline, Nikola, Papa John's, Qual..
3Healthcare, bank stocks boost FTSE 100; IAG top loser
4Shanghai shares fall as coal miners drop amid measures to rein in coal ..
5All eyes on crypto-currencies

HOT NEWS