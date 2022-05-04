Urgent action needed to tackle surge in food insecurity, U.N. agency says

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Conflict, extreme weather and
economic shocks increased the number of people facing food
crises by a fifth to 193 million last year and the outlook will
worsen without urgent action "on a massive scale," a
humanitarian agency said on Tuesday.
The Global Network Against Food Crises, set up by the United
Nations and the European Union, said in its annual report that
food insecurity had nearly doubled in the six years since 2016
when it began tracking it.
"The outlook moving forward is not good. If more is not done
to support rural communities, the scale of the devastation in
terms of hunger and lost livelihoods will be appalling," the
GNAFC report said.
"Urgent humanitarian action is needed on a massive scale to
prevent that from happening."
Defined as any lack of food that threatens lives,
livelihoods or both, acute food insecurity at crisis levels or
worse grew by 40 million people or 20% last year.
Looking ahead, the report said Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- both countries are major food producers - poses serious risks
to global food security, especially in food crisis countries
including Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan,
Syria and Yemen.
In 2021, Somalia got more than 90% of its wheat from Russia
and Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo received 80%,
while Madagascar imported 70% of the food staple from the two
countries.
"Countries already coping with high levels of acute hunger
are particularly vulnerable to (the war) due to their high
dependency on imports of food and (their) vulnerability to
global food price shocks," the report said.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis)