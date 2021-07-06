Urovant Sciences : Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County

Urovant Sciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitovant, has been named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County.

The awards program was created in 2009 and is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group. This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses.

“It is an honor for all of us at Urovant to be recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as one of the best places to work in Orange County. We are proud to be part of the Irvine business community, and our team is deeply gratified to celebrate this recognition as we return to work at our headquarters this week. Since our inception, we have worked tirelessly to create a distinctive Urovant culture with our talented team of employees, who are unified in their commitment to bringing innovation to the urology community,” said Jim Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Urovant.

Urovant is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for a range of urologic conditions. Approximately 70 employees are based at Urovant’s headquarters in Irvine, California, and the company’s sales force of 150 colleagues are based across the United States.

About the 2021 Best Places to Work in Orange County

Organizations from across the county entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Orange County. The first part consisted of evaluating each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top organizations and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Orange County and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. The Best Places to Work in Orange County list was published in the July 5 online edition of the Orange County Business Journal.

For more information on the survey process for the Best Places to Work in Orange County program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkOC.com or contact Jackie Miller at 877-455-2159.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company’s lead product, GEMTESA® (vibegron), is an oral, once-daily (75 mg) small molecule beta-3 agonist approved by the U.S. FDA in December 2020 for the treatment of adult patients with overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency. GEMTESA is also being evaluated for the treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (OAB+BPH). The Company’s second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com.

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant Sciences and wholly owns Urovant Sciences, Enzyvant Therapeutics, Spirovant Sciences, and Altavant Sciences. Sumitovant’s promising pipeline is comprised of early-through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant, please visit sumitovant.com.

