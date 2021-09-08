Uruguay advances free trade talks with China, aims to be Mercosur 'gateway'

MONTEVIDEO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Uruguay's government is
pushing ahead with free trade talks with China, hoping the small
South American nation can became a "gateway" for the regional
Mercosur bloc in negotiations with the Asian powerhouse.
Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, who has long pushed
for an agreement with China to boost exports of key products
such as beef, revealed late on Tuesday that China had made a
"formal proposal" to push forward the process.
On Wednesday, key Uruguayan government adviser Alvaro
Delgado told reporters the objective was for Uruguay to be a
"gateway to Mercosur" for China.
"That is the ultimate goal and perhaps the most important,"
he said at a news conference.
Lacalle Pou had said back in July that Uruguay would
negotiate the trade agreement with China on its own, leading to
tensions with Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay.
Argentina's foreign ministry declined to comment on the
talks.
If successful, Uruguay would join neighboring Chile and Peru
in signing free trade agreements with China.
Lacalle Pou said on Tuesday that Uruguay would conduct a
formal study regarding the proposed trade deal with China to be
presented by the end of the year.
China is already Uruguay's main trading partner, buying some
30% of its exports, including 56% of its meat, Uruguay's main
export.
