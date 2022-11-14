Advanced search
Uruguay's dLocal posts higher quarterly profit as platform grows

11/14/2022 | 05:31pm EST
(Reuters) - Uruguayan payments firm dLocal posted a higher third-quarter net profit compared with last year as payment volumes on its platform jumped, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Profit rose by nearly two-thirds to $32.3 million. That compares with $19.7 million during the same period last year.

DLocal, which operates in more than three-dozen countries across the globe, handles online payments in emerging markets.

Company revenue during the July to September period increased 63% to $111.86 million from the year-ago quarter, dLocal said, beating the Refinitiv estimate of $110.1 million.

The company pointed to solid revenue growth from both new and existing customers.

DLocal's third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 58% to come in at $41.62 million, beating the Refinitiv forecast of $37.41 million.

"Growth has been supported by ... our business strength of continuous diversification across verticals, regions, and products," Chief Executive Sebastian Kanovich said in a statement from the company, which was founded in Uruguay and is listed on the U.S.-based Nasdaq stock exchange.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres in Mexico City; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Matthew Lewis)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DLOCAL LIMITED -1.53% 22.54 Delayed Quote.-35.86%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.12% 11196.22 Real-time Quote.-27.62%
HOT NEWS