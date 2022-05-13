Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Use American Rescue Plan funds to fight crime, Biden tells states

05/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden during a speech at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden urged state and local leaders on Friday to make greater use of money from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan to fight crime, as cities gird for summer crime waves and the U.S. Treasury releases billions more in funds.

"My message is clear: Spend this money now," Biden said at a Rose Garden event. "Do it quickly before crime rates typically surge."

The pandemic relief fund, passed by Democratic majorities in Congress and signed into law a year ago, was a signature achievement of Biden's first year in office. State and local governments were allotted $350 billion to be released in two tranches, in May of 2021 and this month.

Senior administration officials said some $10 billion from the rescue plan has been used by state and local governments to bolster their police forces and support community programs aimed at keeping neighborhoods safer.

Worry about crime and violence in the United States is at its highest level since 2016, an April Gallup poll shows, amid a surge in gun deaths in 2020.

While some progressive Democrats called for defunding police departments after a string of high-profile slayings of Black men by white officers, Biden has stressed spending more on police.

"The answer is not to defund the police. The answer is to fund the police with the resources and training we need to invest in our communities," Biden said.

Biden spoke after meeting local elected officials, chiefs of police and a community violence intervention expert from cities across America that have used rescue funds to help fight crime.

"There is no community policing without the police," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters at the White House.

He said the American Rescue Plan allowed his city to keep police on the beat and spend new funds on interventions and recruitment.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons, Stephen Coates and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56pU.S. travel firms flex marketing muscle to lure travelers seeking sun and sand
RE
10:54pGoldman Sachs boosts recruiting team in push to meet diversity goals
RE
10:54pChina looks to spur job prospects for record number of new graduates
RE
10:49pDogecoin Gained 10.56% to $0.090 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10:49pEthereum Gained 6.17% to $2043.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10:48pBitcoin Gained 4.30% to $29800.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
10:46pUtilities Up as Risk-Appetite Rebound Buoys Cyclicals -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10:45pUse American Rescue Plan funds to fight crime, Biden tells states
RE
10:44pAsked if britain can avoid recession, uk pm johnson says yes, if…
RE
10:44pCommunications Services Up on Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
4Alibaba Group Will Announce March Quarter 2022 and Full Fiscal Year 202..
5Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

HOT NEWS