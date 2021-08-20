Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Use of Electronic Fund Transfer Cards (EFTCs) for Payments in Foreign Exchange

08/20/2021 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Department of Foreign Exchange

20.08.2021

Use of Electronic Fund Transfer Cards (EFTCs) for payments in foreign exchange

It has been brought to the attention of the Central Bank that messages are being circulated stating that credit card, debit card and other stored value card holders are restricted/prohibited from making certain payments in foreign exchange, to persons resident outside Sri Lanka using such cards.

The public is informed that the Central Bank has not introduced any new restrictions on the use of EFTCs, i.e., credit cards, debit cards and other stored value cards, and holders of such cards are permitted to use them to make payments to persons resident outside Sri Lanka in respect of current transactions of personal nature. However, it is observed that some banks have introduced certain limits on use of EFTCs for transactions in foreign exchange to avoid misuse of such cards and to prioritize transactions in line with foreign exchange positions of such banks.

Accordingly, the Central Bank requests the public to contact the respective banks if they encounter any difficulty in making legitimate payments using EFTCs, while using foreign exchange sparingly at present.

Further information on the above can be obtained as follows:-

  1. By accessing the following Directions issued to Authorized Dealers under the
    Foreign Exchange Act, which are available under "Downloads" in the official website of the Department of Foreign Exchange of Central Bank (www.dfe.lk).
    1. The Directions No. 02 of 2021 on Current Transactions dated 18.03.2021
    2. The Directions No. 03 of 2021 on EFTCs dated 18.03.2021
  3. Department of Foreign Exchange, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, No.30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01.
    Tel: +94 112398641, +94 112477023, Email: dfe@cbsl.lk

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:46aFTSE 100 Falls as Growth Fears Persist; More Volatility Possible
DJ
04:44aZHONG AN : Profit warning
PU
04:44aSHEUNG YUE : Environmental, social, governance report year 2021
PU
04:44aDRDGOLD : Appointment to the nominations committee
PU
04:44aChina Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market
RE
04:44aALCOMET : “Alcomet” AD received the approval of the project ALUGREEN
PU
04:44aWORLEY : Supporting a carbon capture and storage project in Canada
PU
04:44aBARCLAYS : British high growth companies raise £19 billion in the last three years in deals involving foreign investors
PU
04:44aVOTING INTENTION : Con 40%, Lab 32% (17-18 Aug)
PU
04:44aMORIMATSU INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary announcement establish a high-end biopharmaceutical equipment manufacturing base
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE : EXCLUSIVE: China Evergrande in talks with Xiaomi consortium to sell EV ..
2Gold rises as virus concerns dent risk appetite, set for weekly gain
3ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Musk says Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

HOT NEWS