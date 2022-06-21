Use of airline passenger data must be limited, top EU court says

BRUSSELS, June 21 (Reuters) - EU airline passenger data
collected to combat serious crime must be limited to what is
strictly necessary, Europe's top court said on Tuesday, citing
the importance of fundamental rights.
The Passenger Name Record Directive (PNR), adopted in 2016,
allows police and justice officials to access passenger data on
flights to and from the EU to combat serious crimes and maintain
security in the 27-country bloc.
Rights groups however said data retention even by law
enforcement and other authorities is an invasive and unjustified
encroachment on fundamental rights to privacy and data
protection.
In 2017, Belgium's Human Rights League (LDH) and other
rights groups challenged the PNR at a Belgian court, saying it
allows the collection of too much data and could lead to mass
surveillance, discrimination and profiling.
The court subsequently sought advice from the
Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).
"The Court considers that respect for fundamental rights
requires that the powers provided for by the PNR Directive be
limited to what is strictly necessary," the CJEU said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jon Boyle)