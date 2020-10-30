Used Cars Market in US to Grow by 4.25 Million Units in 2020, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Amazon.com Inc. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the used cars market in US and it is poised to grow by 4.25 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005399/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Used Car Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a Low impact on the used cars market in US. The market growth in 2020 is likely to Increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by retail channel, which is the leading segment in the market?

The third-part channel sales are expected to be the leading segment based on retail channel in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Improved touchpoint management is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of about 2%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 4.25 million units.

Who are the top players in the market?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Proliferation of websites selling used cars is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the increasing preference for car subscription services restraints the market growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., AutoNation Inc., CarMax Inc., Cox Automotive Inc., eBay Inc., Pendragon Plc, Penske Automotive Group Inc., and TrueCar Inc. are some of the major market participants. The proliferation of websites selling used cars will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this used cars market in US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Used Cars Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Used Cars Market in US is segmented as below:

Product Mid Size Full Size Compact Size

Retail-Channel Third-party Channel Sales OEM Channel Sales



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41649

Used Cars Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The used cars market in US report covers the following areas:

Used Cars Market Size in US

Used Cars Market Trends in US

Used Cars Market Analysis in US

This study identifies improved touchpoint management as one of the prime reasons driving the used cars market growth in US during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Used cars Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist used cars market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the used cars market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the used cars market in US

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of used cars market vendors in US

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

AutoNation Inc.

CarMax Inc.

Cox Automotive Inc.

eBay Inc.

Pendragon Plc

Penske Automotive Group Inc.

TrueCar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005399/en/