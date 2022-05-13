Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Used-car retailer Carvana sees significant core earnings for 2023

05/13/2022 | 06:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Vehicles are displayed at a Carvana dealership in Austin

(Reuters) - Carvana Co on Friday forecast significant core earnings for 2023, as the online used-car retailer spelled out plans to rein in spending on advertising, expansion and other areas to offset waning demand.

Shares of the company, known for its car vending machines, were up 12.9% after the bell.

The outlook comes days after Carvana said it would lay off about 2,500 employees, or 12% of its workforce, as part of its efforts to return to profitability following poor quarterly performance.

Demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages, with Carvana saying it did not see the typical seasonal demand during the first quarter this year.

Carvana, which recorded about $220 million in capital expenditure for the first quarter, plans on slashing its budget every quarter until it reaches about $50 million in the fourth. It plans on maintaining that figure each quarter, so it could post "significant" positive EBITDA for 2023.

The company also said it would rapidly reduce its selling, general and administrative expense per car sold and maintain a balance between its sales volumes and staffing levels.

Carvana raised $1.25 billion in an equity offering last month, with its shares losing more than half their value since.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aAustralia's Morrison vows more empathy if re-elected PM
RE
12:18aNorth Korea's Kim says COVID 'great turmoil', 21 new deaths reported
RE
12:11aShanghai hunkers down for final COVID battle, Beijing outbreak stubborn
RE
05/13Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea
RE
05/13Australia says Chinese spy ship did not breach law of the sea
RE
05/13Overnight strike destroys aid center in Kharkiv region
RE
05/13India prohibits wheat exports with immediate effect
RE
05/13Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
RE
05/13Do spam bots really comprise under 5% of Twitter users? Elon Musk wants to know
RE
05/13U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of ties
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
2Brazil's Petrobras slashes plan to sell four concessions
3U.S. hails 'new era' with ASEAN as summit commits to raise level of tie..
4Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $188.2 million
5Aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation nears $7 billion deal for rival Goshawk, ..

HOT NEWS