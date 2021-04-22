Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Used cooking oil, a renewable fuels feedstock, nearly 'tapped out' in U.S. -Valero

04/22/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 22 (Reuters) - Used cooking oil, a feedstock fueling America's renewable diesel boom, is running in short supply, according to U.S. refiner Valero.

The refiner is expanding its renewable diesel production capacity in St. Charles, Louisiana as part of its joint venture with Diamond Green Diesel. The plant should be able to produce an additional 400 million gallons per year of renewable diesel by the fourth quarter of 2021, executives said on the refiner's first-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

The fuel will be made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil, animal tallow and distillers corn oil, said Martin Parrish, senior vice president of alternative fuels at Valero.

Animal tallow and used cooking oil are deemed less carbon intense than soybean and other vegetable oil and thus generate more tradable credits under California's low-carbon fuel standard.

This has driven up prices and demand for the feedstocks as refiners and other producers compete for supply to profit off of state and federal regulations and tax credits.

"Used cooking oil is pretty close to being tapped out right now in the U.S.," Parrish said.

Renewable diesel has been tremendously profitable for Valero, an early mover that secured ample supply of advantaged feedstocks with low carbon intensity.

Valero's renewable diesel segment a record operating income in the segment of $203 million in the first quarter of 2021.

"The biggest advantage is the carbon intensity score of those oils, those waste oils, compared to a veg oil or compared to the soybean oil in most jurisdictions," said Parrish.

The refiner expects to be able to sell into Canada and other states that adopt low carbon fuel standards.

"By having our robust pretreatment system, our location, our ability to run anything is just a huge advantage," he said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 3.13% 625.5 End-of-day quote.25.31%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.11% 65.04 Delayed Quote.28.24%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.55% 1037.3197 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 3.19% 60.18 End-of-day quote.38.91%
WTI 0.10% 61.027 Delayed Quote.29.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pMoncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
02:10pWall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up
RE
02:10pWall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up
RE
02:09pOil eases as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
RE
02:05pBiden to propose hike in capital gains taxes to pay for more child care - sources
RE
02:03pCorn highest since 2013, soy tops $15 and wheat over $7 on supply fears
RE
01:54pUsed cooking oil, a renewable fuels feedstock, nearly 'tapped out' in U.S. -Valero
RE
01:54pRepublicans unveil $568 billion infrastructure package to counter Biden's $2.3 trillion plan
RE
01:54pOPEC says NOPEC bill could put U.S. overseas assets, personnel at risk
RE
01:53pChevron lobbies U.S. officials on Myanmar as sanctions pressure rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
3Job data is much better than expected
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ