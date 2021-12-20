EQS-News: Netcetera AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Zurich, 20 December 2021

UseePay and Netcetera: Ensuring secure payments in Asia

UseePay is a bold up-and-comer on the payment scene. Based in Hong Kong, the online payment processor has a wide global customer base and a focus on acquiring services and risk management. This year when they were looking for a 3DS server to ensure the security of international transactions, they found the perfect match in Netcetera, an international market leader in payment security software.

Mostly active in Asia, UseePay wanted to make use of trusted 3D-Secure technology to authenticate their transactions and prevent fraudulent online purchases. Through searching for possible 3DS partners, they came across the services of Swiss payment software dynamo Netcetera, who were able to offer their 3DS acquiring server to build a link between merchants and acquiring banks. The solution is now supporting multiple schemes, including Discover Diners, American Express, Visa and Mastercard. As an EMVCo partner, Netcetera was able to advise on the latest EMV 3D-S protocols and provide a compliant solution.

Mindy Sheng, Chief Executive Officer at UseePay was very happy with the collaboration, commenting "Netcetera were able to offer a solution that was tailored to our requirements and ensured a smooth process from start to finish.". Ivan Ong, Senior Business Development Executive at Netcetera said "We are delighted to be able to offer our expertise to help process payments to the highest possible security standards. We always consider how the latest technology can bring customers the most advantages".

About Netcetera

Netcetera is a global software company with cutting-edge IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare and insurance. More than 2,000 banks and issuers, and 150,000 merchants rely on the digital payment solutions and globally certified 3-D Secure products of the market leader for payment security. The owner-managed company covers the entire IT lifecycle, from ideation and strategy to implementation and operation. The balanced combination of the latest technologies and proven standards ensures investment security, from large-scale projects to innovative start-ups. Founded in 1996, Netcetera is a holding company with around 800 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, with additional locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Further information: netcetera.com

About UseePay

Founded in October 2019, Useepay is a young, vibrant and innovative company. The founders and core team members have significant experience in the payment industry. Headquartered in Hong Kong, it serves customers such as cross-border export trade e-commerce, air travel, hotel travel, digital entertainment, education, software, etc. The company has successively set up

branches in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It has the highest security

certification of PCI-DSS Level-1 in the international card payment industry and MSO license in Hong Kong. At the beginning of its establishment, it was awarded the angel investment by the Star Investment company.

Further information: www.useepay.com