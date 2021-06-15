Useful Tools to Rejuvenate CRE Assets and Communities: New Urbanism, Smart Growth, and ESG Investment Principles

DBRS Morningstar published a commentary describing the relevance of New Urbanism and Smart Growth real estate development principles in redeveloping, repurposing, and reusing CRE properties in order to rebuild communities and cities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The commentary also illustrated how these principles are consistent with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors that are attracting increased attention from CRE investors.

New Urbanist development principles have the potential to address environmental factors in several ways. These include an increase in the amount of open space, reduction in greenhouse gases resulting from a reduced need for automobile use, building designs that are more energy efficient, and use of low-emission building materials.

New Urbanism demonstrates the impact of good physical design on overall quality of life. It beautifies space; supports human interaction, community engagement; and facilitates important societal goals, such as improved diversity, healthy living, and support of local business and commerce.

New Urbanist and Smart Growth communities incorporate environmental and social principles outlined in generally accepted ESG investment criteria, as well as DBRS Morningstar Criteria: Approach to Environmental, Social, and Governance Risk Factors in Credit Ratings. Communities and developments that have been built following New Urbanist principles particularly reflect positive characteristics that could insulate investments from environmental and social risks. These positive attributes will be increasingly important to ESG-focused CRE investors because they are predisposed to reflect these positive ESG principles. In the years to come, DBRS Morningstar expects New Urbanist and Smart Growth developments to represent a valuable investment and development strategy for investors and community stakeholders alike.

“New Urbanist and Smart Growth development principles concretely illustrate many of the environmental and social factors outlined in generally accepted ESG investment criteria,” said Kevin Augustyn, Vice President at DBRS Morningstar. “Communities and developments that have been built or redeveloped following New Urbanist principles particularly reflect positive characteristics that could insulate these investments from environmental and social risks. These positive attributes will be increasingly important to ESG-focused CRE investors because they are predisposed to reflect these positive ESG principles. DBRS Morningstar expects New Urbanist and Smart Growth developments to represent a valuable investment and development strategy for ESG focused investors and community stakeholders alike.”

To view the full report, click here: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/380097/useful-tools-to-rejuvenate-cre-assets-and-communities-new-urbanism-smart-growth-and-esg-investment-principles

The DBRS Morningstar group of companies consists of DBRS, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)(NRSRO, DRO affiliate); DBRS Limited (Ontario, Canada)(DRO, NRSRO affiliate); DBRS Ratings GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany)(EU CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate); and DBRS Ratings Limited (England and Wales)(UK CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate). For more information on regulatory registrations, recognitions and approvals of the DBRS Morningstar group of companies, please see: https:// www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/highlights.pdf. The DBRS Morningstar group of companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. © 2021 DBRS Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information upon which DBRS Morningstar ratings and other types of credit opinions and reports are based is obtained by DBRS Morningstar from sources DBRS Morningstar believes to be reliable. DBRS Morningstar does not audit the information it receives in connection with the analytical process, and it does not and cannot independently verify that information in every instance. The extent of any factual investigation or independent verification depends on facts and circumstances. DBRS Morningstar ratings, other types of credit opinions, reports and any other information provided by DBRS Morningstar are provided “as is” and without representation or warranty of any kind. DBRS Morningstar hereby disclaims any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability, fitness for any particular purpose or non-infringement of any of such information. In no event shall DBRS Morningstar or its directors, officers, employees, independent contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, DBRS Morningstar Representatives) be liable (1) for any inaccuracy, delay, loss of data, interruption in service, error or omission or for any damages resulting therefrom, or (2) for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, compensatory or consequential damages arising from any use of ratings and rating reports or arising from any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance or contingency within or outside the control of DBRS Morningstar or any DBRS Morningstar Representative, in connection with or related to obtaining, collecting, compiling, analyzing, interpreting, communicating, publishing or delivering any such information. No DBRS Morningstar entity is an investment advisor. DBRS Morningstar does not provide investment, financial or other advice. Ratings, other types of credit opinions, other analysis and research issued or published by DBRS Morningstar are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion and not statements of fact as to credit worthiness, investment, financial or other advice or recommendations to purchase, sell or hold any securities. A report with respect to a DBRS Morningstar rating or other credit opinion is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. DBRS Morningstar may receive compensation for its ratings and other credit opinions from, among https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/disclaimer/ others, issuers, insurers, guarantors and/or underwriters of debt securities. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of third party websites accessed through hypertext or other computer links and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to any person or entity for the use of such third party websites. This publication may not be reproduced, retransmitted or distributed in any form without the prior written consent of DBRS Morningstar. ALL DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS ARE SUBJECT TO DISCLAIMERS AND CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. PLEASE READ THESE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS AT https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/about/disclaimer. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS, POLICIES AND METHODOLOGIES, ARE AVAILABLE ON https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com. Users may, through hypertext or other computer links, gain access to websites operated by persons other than DBRS Morningstar. Such hyperlinks are provided for convenience only, and are the exclusive responsibility of the owners of such websites. DBRS Morningstar does not endorse the content, the operator or operations of third party websites. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of such websites and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to you or any other person or entity for the use of third party websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210615006130/en/