UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, today announced the launch of its inaugural CX Watchlist, recognizing the top 100 rising stars in customer experience-focused roles in organizations around the world. Practitioners from start-ups, to well-established enterprises across industries from retail to finance all top the list. Honorees of the CX Watchlist are designing, building, and creating unrivaled experiences with the customer in mind.

Customer experience is not the job of a single person or job function at any organization. It is a collective effort across teams and departments, all contributing to making the experiences they provide for their customers memorable and relatable. UserTesting’s CX Watchlist was established to showcase the diverse range of experienced professionals and how they are helping their companies grow by orchestrating programs and experiences that delight and inspire the customer.

“The challenges of the past year have put a spotlight on ‘experiences’ in a way we’ve never seen before. Rapidly changing customer needs have forced experienced professionals to pivot in an effort to match heightened customer expectations,” said Paige Musto, VP of Corporate Marketing at UserTesting. “We are excited to launch the CX Watchlist to recognize those individuals that focus on creating great customer experiences and maintaining great customer relationships. Congratulations to all of our honorees.”

The CX Watchlist spans companies of all sizes, industries, and geographies with a diverse range of titles and backgrounds, across research, design, product, marketing, and insights. These professionals and the companies they work for are changing the game as it relates to delivering brand promise and captivating their customers by going above and beyond in the experiences they curate for them.

Check out the complete list of honorees here.

