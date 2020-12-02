Log in
Ushur Expands Senior Leadership with Strategic Solutions Hire

12/02/2020 | 11:00am EST
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the no-code intelligent automation company, today announced that senior software executive John Lepore has joined as Global Head of Solutions Engineering. Lepore and his team will ensure the successful implementation, expansion and renewal of Ushur’s customers, working with them at every stage to solve their digital transformation challenges.

Lepore previously spent 12 years at Pegasystems in a variety of leadership roles. As Managing Director of Solutions Consulting, he led a 140-person department that drove adoption of intelligent automation, RPA and CRM products, exceeding $250M in revenue. He also built its Financial Services solution consulting sector from the ground up, growing the revenue stream from $7M to over $70M in eight years. Lepore then became the VP of Digital Strategy for BPM service provider BP3 Global, where he took a new digital automation platform from zero to a $1M run rate in six months. Most recently, at ECM platform Alfresco, Lepore led a solutions engineering team responsible for increasing the average deal size by 85% year-over-year.

“John is the kind of leader every fast-growing software company looks for,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO of Ushur. “With 25 years experience driving solution sales, consulting and implementation, his expertise will be key to helping customers transform their approach to customer engagement.”

“I’m looking forward to helping customers unlock the tremendous value in Ushur’s technology,” Lepore said. “Ushur’s ‘modernization in a box’ is an incredibly compelling proposition, and it’s exciting to be out there delivering it.”

Lepore is Ushur’s fourth sales- and product-focused senior executive hire in the past several months, as the company continues rapid expansion on the back of its $25M Series B funding. Lepore’s appointment follows Meredith Blanton-Cook as Head of Global Insurance, Janeen Blanton as Director of Customer Success and Kate Gringas as Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

About Ushur
Ushur is the complete solution for intelligent automation. Companies such as HealthSpire, Irish Life and Unum use Ushur to automate claims and broker interactions and collect missing information for member journeys over email, apps, SMS and more using conversational AI and intuitive workflows. Ushur’s end-to-end platform accelerates time to value with features like a no-code visual builder, powerful tools for data extraction and integrations with back-end core systems. Ushur is headquartered in Santa Clara with an office in Bangalore and is backed by investors including Third Point Ventures and 8VC.

Media Contact
Theresa Carper
ushur@firebrand.marketing
415 848 9175


© GlobeNewswire 2020
