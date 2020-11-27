|
Using forecast-augmented VAR evidence to dampen the forward guidance puzzle
Kai Christoffel, Oliver de Groot, Falk Mazelis, Carlos Montes-Galdón
Abstract
We estimate the eects of interest rate forward guidance (FG) using a parsimonious VAR, augmented with survey forecast data. The identication strategy of FG shocks via sign and zero restrictions is successfully tested by the recovery of true IRFs from simulated data. The identied shocks from the VAR suggest that FG has a stronger eect on macro variables and deviations are more instantaneous compared to the hump-shaped response following unanticipated changes in monetary policy. We apply this evidence to calibrate free parameters of an otherwise estimated DSGE model in order to dampen the FG Puzzle.
JEL Classications: C54, E43, E58.
Keywords: Survey Forecasts, Bayesian VAR, Monetary Policy, Non-standard Measures,
DSGE Models.
Non-technical summary
To nd an ecient parameterisation of DSGE model modications that have been developed to dampen the Forward Guidance (FG) Puzzle, we conduct a matching exercise between model and empirical dynamics. To this end we propose an identication strategy of FG shocks in time-series data, test this identication approach, and align the empirical evidence with the dynamics of a large-scaleNew-Keynesian model that is an example of models often used in policy analyses.
Sign restrictions are commonly used to identify a standard, unanticipated policy shock, implying e.g. an easing of the contemporary policy rate, which leads to an instantaneous appreciation in output and prices. We contrast this with a FG shock, which includes additional information, encompassing k-period-ahead expectations of the policy rate. Following a FG announcement, expectations of the policy rate indicate an easing. We restrict the contemporary interest rate to stay unchanged during the initial period(s) to distinguish FG from unanticipated policy shocks. We require the macro variables to react on impact due to the expectations of eased policy.
In order to test our identifying assumptions, we rst construct an articial data set that includes FG shocks and then apply the proposed sign and zero restrictions with our VAR. The data are generated with an o-the shelf 3-equationNew-Keynesian model that we augment with FG shocks and simulate for 1000 periods. For all variables, the median recovered responses by the VAR are almost identical to the simulated ones. We conclude that, in the chosen setting, our identifying assumptions are successful in recovering the true responses to FG shocks.
Turning to the empirical results, an identied FG shock leaves the short-term rate unchanged on impact. The interest rate only decreases after several periods. Both the price level and output rise on impact and stay elevated for some time, although the credible set does not rule out a return to the baseline after several quarters. Considering median responses, a FG shock that triggers a 13 bps decrease in the interest rate results in an
average increase in the price level of around 25 bps and output of around 70 bps over ve years. Ination, measured as the year-on-year change in the price level, increases by 4 bps over ve years on average. GDP growth increases by an average of 22 bps year-on-year over the same horizon.
We use two di erent DSGE model modi cations to dampen the e ects of the FG Puzzle. The rst modi cation relies on the assumption that agents are only imperfectly attentive to news about the future, including FG shocks, similar to the mechanism described in Coenen and Wieland (2004). In the second modi cation, we include a discount factor in the household Euler condition, similar to McKay, Nakamura, and Steinsson (2016) or Gabaix (2020), which limits the average planning horizon of the representative household. The two modi cations introduce one new parameter each: the share of attentive agents for the rst modi cation and the degree of discounting for the second. We use the New Area Wide Model (NAWM) developed by Christo el, Coenen, and Warne (2008) as our DSGE laboratory, and augment the monetary reaction function with FG shocks.
Both modi cations are able to dampen the power of FG in the DSGE model. The imperfect attentiveness version of the NAWM requires between 50 and 70 percent of households to be inattentive to FG announcements. Discounting of between 0.91 and 0.93 generates simulations that are close to the credible set for output and the price level. This corresponds to an average planning horizon of 2.5 to 4 years for the representative household in the model. The empirical evidence thus supports the assumption of some inattentive agents or limited household planning horizons.
