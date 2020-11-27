Using forecast-augmented VAR evidence to dampen the forward guidance puzzle

Non-technical summary

To nd an ecient parameterisation of DSGE model modications that have been developed to dampen the Forward Guidance (FG) Puzzle, we conduct a matching exercise between model and empirical dynamics. To this end we propose an identication strategy of FG shocks in time-series data, test this identication approach, and align the empirical evidence with the dynamics of a large-scaleNew-Keynesian model that is an example of models often used in policy analyses.

Sign restrictions are commonly used to identify a standard, unanticipated policy shock, implying e.g. an easing of the contemporary policy rate, which leads to an instantaneous appreciation in output and prices. We contrast this with a FG shock, which includes additional information, encompassing k-period-ahead expectations of the policy rate. Following a FG announcement, expectations of the policy rate indicate an easing. We restrict the contemporary interest rate to stay unchanged during the initial period(s) to distinguish FG from unanticipated policy shocks. We require the macro variables to react on impact due to the expectations of eased policy.

In order to test our identifying assumptions, we rst construct an articial data set that includes FG shocks and then apply the proposed sign and zero restrictions with our VAR. The data are generated with an o-the shelf 3-equationNew-Keynesian model that we augment with FG shocks and simulate for 1000 periods. For all variables, the median recovered responses by the VAR are almost identical to the simulated ones. We conclude that, in the chosen setting, our identifying assumptions are successful in recovering the true responses to FG shocks.

Turning to the empirical results, an identied FG shock leaves the short-term rate unchanged on impact. The interest rate only decreases after several periods. Both the price level and output rise on impact and stay elevated for some time, although the credible set does not rule out a return to the baseline after several quarters. Considering median responses, a FG shock that triggers a 13 bps decrease in the interest rate results in an