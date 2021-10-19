Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
Usual Weekly Earnings of Wage and Salary Workers

10/19/2021 | 03:21pm BST
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, October 19, 2021

USDL-21-1871

Technical information:

(202) 691-6378

cpsinfo@bls.gov

• www.bls.gov/cps

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

USUAL WEEKLY EARNINGS OF WAGE AND SALARY WORKERS

THIRD QUARTER 2021

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 115.3 million full-time wage and salary workers were $1,001 in the third quarter of 2021 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 0.7 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 5.3 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

Data on usual weekly earnings are collected as part of the Current Population Survey, a nationwide sample survey of households in which respondents are asked, among other things, how much each wage and salary worker usually earns. (See the Technical Note in this news release.) Data shown in this news release are not seasonally adjusted unless otherwise specified.

Highlights from the third-quarter data:

  • Median weekly earnings of full-time workers were $1,001 in the third quarter of 2021. Women had median weekly earnings of $916, or 83.3 percent of the $1,100 median for men. (See table 2.)
  • The women's-to-men'searnings ratio varied by race and ethnicity. White women earned 81.9 percent as much as their male counterparts, compared with 96.3 percent for Black women, 84.1 percent for Asian women, and 87.5 percent for Hispanic women. (See table 2.)
  • Among the major race and ethnicity groups, median weekly earnings of Blacks ($799) and Hispanics ($779) working full-time jobs were lower than those of Whites ($1,024) and Asians ($1,309). By sex, median weekly earnings for Black men were $813, or 71.7 percent of the median for White men ($1,134). Median earnings for Hispanic men were $826, or 72.8 percent of the median for White men. The difference was less among women, as Black women's median earnings were $783, or 84.3 percent of those for White women ($929), and earnings for Hispanic women were $723, or 77.8 percent of those for White women. Earnings of Asian men ($1,414) and women ($1,189) were higher than those of their White counterparts. (See table 2.)
  • By age, usual weekly earnings were highest for men ages 35 to 64: median weekly earnings were $1,255 for men ages 35 to 44, $1,307 for men ages 45 to 54, and $1,253 for men ages

55 to 64. Among women, usual weekly earnings were also highest for workers ages 35 to 64: median weekly earnings were $1,002 for women ages 35 to 44, $1,033 for women ages 45 to 54, and $972 for women ages 55 to 64. Men and women ages 16 to 24 had the lowest median weekly earnings, $656 and $603, respectively. Men's and women's earnings were closer among younger workers than older workers; for example, women ages 16 to 24 earned 91.9 percent as much as men in the same age group, while the women's-to-men's earnings ratio was 78.4 percent for those age 55 and over. (See table 3.)

  • Among the major occupational groups, persons employed full time in management, professional, and related occupations had the highest median weekly earnings-$1,616 for men and $1,255 for women. Men and women employed in service occupations earned the least, $716 and $590, respectively. (See table 4.)
  • By educational attainment, full-time workers age 25 and over without a high school diploma had median weekly earnings of $633, compared with $817 for high school graduates (no college) and $1,474 for those holding at least a bachelor's degree. Among college graduates with advanced degrees (master's, professional, and doctoral degrees), the highest earning 10 percent of male workers made $4,239 or more per week, compared with $2,959 or more for their female counterparts. (See table 5.)
  • Seasonally adjusted median weekly earnings were $1,003 in the third quarter of 2021, little changed from the previous quarter. (See table 1.)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on Usual Weekly Earnings Data

Usual weekly earnings data for the third quarter of 2021 continue to reflect the impact on the labor market of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Changes in weekly earnings in recent quarters must be interpreted with caution. More information on labor market developments in recent months is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-and-response-on-the-employment-situation-news-release.htm.

Revision of Seasonally Adjusted Usual Weekly Earnings Data

The Usual Weekly Earnings news release for the fourth quarter of 2021, scheduled for release in January 2022, will incorporate annual revisions to seasonally adjusted data for the number of full-time wage and salary workers and median weekly earnings in current dollars. (See table 1.) Estimates for constant (1982-84) dollar median weekly earnings also will be affected by revisions to the current dollar series. Seasonally adjusted estimates back to the first quarter of 2017 will be subject to revision.

-2-

Technical Note

The estimates in this release were obtained from the Current Population Survey (CPS), which provides basic information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment. The survey is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) by the U.S. Census Bureau using a scientifically selected national sample of about 60,000 eligible households, with coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The earnings data are collected from one-fourth of the CPS monthly sample and are limited to wage and salary workers. All self-employed workers, both incorporated and unincorporated, are excluded from CPS earnings estimates.

Material in this news release is in the public domain and may be used without permission. This information is available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice telephone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Definitions

The principal definitions used in connection with the earnings data in this news release are described briefly below.

Usual weekly earnings. Data represent earnings before taxes and other deductions and include any overtime pay, commissions, or tips usually received (at the main job in the case of multiple jobholders). Prior to 1994, respondents were asked how much they usually earned per week. Since January 1994, respondents have been asked to identify the easiest way for them to report earnings (hourly, weekly, biweekly, twice monthly, monthly, annually, or other) and how much they usually earn in the reported time period.

Earnings reported on a basis other than weekly are converted to a weekly equivalent. The term "usual" is determined by each respondent's own understanding of the term. If the respondent asks for a definition of "usual," interviewers are instructed to define the term as more than half the weeks worked during the past 4 or 5 months.

Medians (and other quantiles) of weekly earnings. The median (or upper limit of the second quartile) is the midpoint in a given earnings distribution, with half of workers having earnings above the median and the other half having earnings below the median. Ten percent of a given distribution have earnings below the upper limit of the first decile (90 percent have higher earnings), 25 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the first quartile (75 percent have higher earnings), 75 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the third quartile (25 percent have higher earnings), and 90 percent have earnings below the upper limit of the ninth decile (10 percent have higher earnings).

The BLS procedure for estimating the median of an earnings distribution places each reported or calculated weekly earnings value into a $50-wide interval that is centered around a multiple of $50. The median is calculated through the linear interpolation of the interval in which the median lies.

Changes over time in the medians (and other quantile boundaries) for specific groups may not necessarily be consistent with the movements estimated for the overall quantile boundary. The most common reasons for this possible anomaly are as follows: (1) there could be a change in the relative weights of the subgroups. For example, the median of 16- to 24-year-olds and the median earnings of those 25 years and over may rise, but if the lower earning 16- to-24 age group accounts for a greatly increased share of the total, the overall median could actually fall. (2) there could be a large change in the shape of the distribution of reported earnings, particularly near a quantile boundary. This change could be caused by survey observations that are clustered at rounded values, such as $400 or $500. An estimate lying in

  • $50-widecentered interval containing such a cluster or ″spike″ tends to change more slowly than one in other intervals.

Constant dollars. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) is used to convert current dollars to constant (1982-84) dollars.

Wage and salary workers. These are workers who receive wages, salaries, commissions, tips, payment in kind, or piece rates. The group includes employees in both the private and public sectors but, for the purposes of the earnings series, it excludes all self-employed persons, both those with incorporated businesses and those with unincorporated businesses.

Full-timeworkers. For the purpose of producing estimates of earnings, workers who usually work 35 hours or more per week at their sole or principal job are defined as working full time.

Part-timeworkers. For the purpose of producing estimates of earnings, workers who usually work fewer than 35 hours per week at their sole or principal job are defined as working part time.

Race. In the survey process, race is determined by the household respondent. In accordance with the Office of Management and Budget guidelines, White, Black or African American, Asian, American Indian or Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander are terms used to describe a person's race. Estimates for the latter two race groups and persons who selected more than one race are not included in this release due to insufficient sample size.

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity. This refers to people who identified themselves in the survey process as being of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin. People whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race.

Reliability

Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90-percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90-percent level of confidence.

The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.

Additional information about the reliability of data from the CPS is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Seasonal adjustment

Over the course of a year, the size of the nation's labor force and other measures of labor market activity undergo regularly occurring fluctuations. These recurring events include seasonal changes in weather, major holidays, and the opening and closing of schools. The effect of such seasonal variations can be very large.

Because seasonal events follow a more or less regular pattern each year, their influence on the level of a series can be tempered by adjusting for regular seasonal variation. These adjustments make nonseasonal developments easier to spot. The seasonally adjusted figures provide a more useful tool with which to analyze changes in quarter-to-quarter activity.

At the end of each calendar year, the seasonally adjusted data are revised for the past 5 years when the seasonal adjustment factors are updated. More information on seasonal adjustment is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#sa.

Table 1. Median usual weekly earnings of full-time wage and salary workers by sex, quarterly averages, seasonally adjusted

Number of workers

Median weekly earnings

(in thousands)

Year and quarter

In current dollars

In constant (1982-84) dollars

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

Total

Men

Women

$

$

$

$

$

$

2012

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

102,587

57,207

45,380

766

836

693

333

364

302

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103,748

57,772

45,977

771

868

690

333

375

298

2013

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103,928

57,884

46,044

768

860

699

331

370

301

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

103,988

57,944

46,044

777

863

706

335

372

304

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104,400

58,082

46,318

779

855

705

334

367

302

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104,764

58,095

46,669

782

865

712

334

369

304

2014

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

105,633

58,682

46,951

790

865

716

335

367

304

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

106,342

59,486

46,855

781

860

715

330

363

302

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

106,726

59,543

47,183

798

878

721

336

370

304

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

107,436

60,123

47,313

795

878

724

336

371

306

2015

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108,448

60,346

48,102

802

886

725

341

377

308

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108,541

60,386

48,154

803

890

725

339

376

306

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

109,315

61,004

48,311

809

896

727

340

377

306

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110,060

61,292

48,768

821

904

729

345

380

307

2016

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110,323

61,559

48,764

823

904

744

346

380

313

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

110,921

61,770

49,152

828

913

746

345

381

311

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,789

62,239

49,550

834

918

748

347

381

311

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,357

62,182

49,175

845

924

759

349

381

313

2017

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,846

62,372

49,474

857

941

760

352

386

312

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

113,121

62,938

50,184

863

938

783

354

384

321

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

113,880

63,327

50,552

865

943

768

352

385

313

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114,265

63,310

50,955

853

943

770

345

381

311

2018

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114,502

63,888

50,615

874

956

778

351

384

312

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

115,502

64,146

51,356

881

964

784

351

384

312

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

116,223

64,379

51,844

892

979

796

354

389

316

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

116,059

64,178

51,881

897

990

795

355

392

314

2019

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,202

64,896

52,306

898

995

802

355

393

317

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,299

65,054

52,244

914

1,005

818

358

393

320

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

117,426

64,842

52,585

922

1,009

824

360

394

322

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

118,423

65,250

53,173

934

1,019

844

362

395

327

2020

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

116,986

64,352

52,634

949

1,057

853

367

409

330

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

104,204

57,686

46,517

1,009

1,092

918

393

426

358

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

108,754

59,909

48,846

996

1,110

900

384

428

347

4th quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

111,617

61,710

49,908

983

1,069

896

377

410

343

2021

1st quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

112,993

62,092

50,901

984

1,080

898

373

410

341

2nd quarter. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

113,274

62,151

51,123

995

1,099

905

370

409

337

3rd quarter. .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

114,510

63,027

51,482

1,003

1,105

914

367

405

334

NOTE: Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 14:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
