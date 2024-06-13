Shares of power producers rose as mixed economic data spurred a flight to safety.

Expectations of a slowdown in growth and inflation had sparked a rally in utility shares earlier this year, and, as the economic outlook dims, the sector is regaining popularity.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund rose 0.5% Thursday and is now up about 9.5% for the year to date.

A federal appeals court said Puerto Rico bondholders have collateral rights over revenue generated by its bankrupt public power utility, a ruling that could delay and possibly upend a planned $10 billion debt restructuring.

