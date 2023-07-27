Shares of power producers fell after mixed earnings.

Shares of California utility PG&E fell even after it said a retreat in wild-fire activity boosted second-quarter profit.

DTE Energy shares fell after the Detroit utility's earnings were buoyed by a gain on energy trading operations.

American Electric Power fell after the utility, which distributes electricity in several midwestern and southern states including Ohio, Kentucky and Texas, said mild weather and the impact of inflation on its customers took a bite out of second-quarter earnings.

