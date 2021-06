Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields rose.

The utility sector is sensitive to changes in Treasury markets because utility stocks are often used as an alternative to bonds by fixed-income investors. Some investors are bracing for another spike in Treasury yields, which could spark volatility throughout global financial markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

