Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated into cyclical sectors, reflecting a slight decrease in fears about the Delta variant.

Treasury yields have picked up in recent sessions, as Wall Street braces for a speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which may foreshadow "tapering" of bond purchases.

08-24-21 1735ET