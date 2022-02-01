Log in
Utilities Down Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

02/01/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Shares of power producers fell as traders rotated back into growth and cyclical sectors from defensive areas and as Treasury yields rose.

The utility sector held up better than all the 11 industry groups on the S&P 500 bar energy during the January selloff, but the sector remains about 3.5% lower for the year to date.

The largest electric cooperative in Texas, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, doesn't have to repay on a first-priority basis the $1.9 billion charged by the state's grid operator for buying power during an extreme winter storm last February, a bankruptcy judge ruled. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-22 1739ET

