Utilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of mixed economic data.

PG&E warned it may cut electricity Tuesday to about 48,000 customers in heavily forested parts of Northern California to reduce the risk that its power equipment will spark wildfires. The utility company said it may begin implementing so-called public safety power shut-offs in the evening in small parts of 18 counties north of San Francisco in anticipation of wind gusts of up to 40 miles an hour -- conditions that can cause fires to rapidly spread.

Generate Capital, an investment firm focused on sustainable infrastructure, has invested $240 million in Nexamp, as the solar developer looks to take advantage of a fast growing renewable-energy sector.

A new Dallas Federal Reserve report raises some questions as to whether Texas' increasing reliance on renewable energy could pose a problem, especially as more people move to the state.

