Utilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked down, but remained near the flat line for the session and the week, as a flight from risk spurred demand for the defensive sector.

Utilities are viewed by many investors as an evergreen business with electricity consumption varying only slightly during economic cycles. While the sector is sensitive to movements in Treasury yields, the pause in the Treasury rate rally this week helped boost the sector's allure as a safe haven.

