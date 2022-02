Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out evergreen defensive sectors because of fears about an impending war in Ukraine.

Large, sustained outages have occurred with increasing frequency in the U.S. over the past two decades, rising to 180 in 2020 from roughly two dozen in 2000.

