Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as defensive stocks continued to draw buyers, given uncertainties about the economic outlook.

Industrial-gas manufacturer Air Products and Chemicals and utility AES plan to build a $4 billion "green" hydrogen factory in North Texas, the latest corporations to take advantage of new tax credits for such projects.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 1746ET