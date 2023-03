Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

The Inflation Reduction Act will provide funding to the Environmental Protection Agency equivalent to more than a dozen years of its annual budget, partly to spend money focusing on carbon-related technologies, said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

03-09-23 1732ET