Utilities Down Amid Defensive Demand - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into defensive stocks.

The weakness in the utility sector and the Treasury market meant that investors had nowhere to hide from selloffs that spread from the technology sector into all 11 industry groups of the Standard & Poor's 500, and across bond and commodity markets.

The Texas Public Utility Commission is facing criticism after it raised prices to a market cap of $9,000 per megawatt hour during a six-minute emergency meeting Feb. 15, up from recent prices as low as $1,200 a megawatt hour, in an effort to meet the surge in demand associated with a winter storm. There's little evidence the higher prices had the desired effect as many plants were coping with frozen equipment, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-25-21 1748ET