Utilities Down Amid Defensive Demand -- Utilities Roundup

11/02/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into sectors that hold up better during times of recession.

The window for a soft landing, or an endgame to the rate-increase cycle that doesn't result in a recession, is "narrowing," said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Recession risk is "growing every day," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, citing signals from the inversion of the yield curve as short-term yields exceed those on long-term bonds.

"I think growth is going to be very sluggish next year ... Just look at the corporate community: they are pretty unified in warning that the Fed's overdoing it." Utilities are among the few sectors considered to have the potential for growth during recessionary eras.

The U.S. Department of Energy selected a unit of Microvast Holdings in collaboration with General Motors for a $200 million grant under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-22 1735ET

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.11% 38.52 Delayed Quote.-32.88%
MICROVAST HOLDINGS, INC. 2.50% 2.46 Delayed Quote.-57.60%
