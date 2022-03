Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the intensification of the Russian war in Ukraine spurred a flight to safety in the bond market and utilities sector.

The 10-year Treasury yield completed its biggest two-day retreat since March 2020. The fall in Treasury yields made utility stocks' relatively high dividend yields more attractive.

03-01-22 1757ET