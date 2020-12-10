Utilities Down As Investors Hedge On Stimulus Odds -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell as investors hedged on the likelihood that legislators will reach a compromise on a second round of stimulus.

A stimulus bill would likely spur demand for more cyclical sectors, potentially weighing on the defensive utility sector.

French utility Engie said it has signed contracts with Amazon.com to provide 650 megawatts of renewable energy to the global technology company. Engie was one of several major sustainable-energy producers who disclosed such agreements as Amazon launched 26 wind and solar energy projects totaling 3.4 gigawatts of electricity production capacity.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-20 1745ET